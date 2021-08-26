Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,469.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $1,469.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00120211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00153718 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,220.78 or 1.01583369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.79 or 0.01023371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.93 or 0.06633634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

