Idavoll Network Hits Market Cap of $23.12 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $23.12 million and $208,013.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00121584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00154697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.96 or 0.99807694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.62 or 0.01016264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.96 or 0.06438511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,255,418 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

