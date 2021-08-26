IG Gold Hits Market Cap of $5.30 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $5.30 million and $24,027.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002306 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00120301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00153241 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

