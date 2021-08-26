IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $71.28

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.28, but opened at $73.42. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $71.72, with a volume of 237 shares.

IGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of -1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $98,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,734 shares of company stock worth $524,633. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after buying an additional 534,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,759,000 after acquiring an additional 467,527 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,710 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,038 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

