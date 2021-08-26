IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stake Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.13. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

