Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 14,596 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTWO traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,379. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.