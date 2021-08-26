Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 30,252 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

INTC stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $53.18. 558,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,165,063. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $215.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.