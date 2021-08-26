Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 31,544 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,050,568. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.