Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 3,748 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

The Hershey stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,114. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,196 shares of company stock worth $1,974,891. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

