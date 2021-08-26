Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 6,092 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 245,617 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 133,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,414,000 after acquiring an additional 114,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

