Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $201.18. 25,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,919. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $283.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

