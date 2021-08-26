Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 8,002 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Biogen by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Biogen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price target (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $345.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.47. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.