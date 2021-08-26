Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 8,915 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.48. 119,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,693. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

