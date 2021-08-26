Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $173.87. The company had a trading volume of 203,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

