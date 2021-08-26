Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,676. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 46,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,063. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

