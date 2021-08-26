Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $15.07 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 233,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,025,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $175.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.70.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

