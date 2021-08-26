Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $27.37 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,845.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,605.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,843.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

