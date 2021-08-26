Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $29.25 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.2% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Walmart by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.47. 374,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.83. The firm has a market cap of $413.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $136,021,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,323,175.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,272,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,274,065 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

