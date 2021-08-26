Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.69 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,975 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

Garmin stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.85. 5,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,952. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

