Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

