Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,993. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

