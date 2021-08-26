Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,161 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Kroger by 11.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 19.7% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,513,000 after buying an additional 167,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KR traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.18. 198,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,149,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

