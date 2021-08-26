Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.56 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 105.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,561.92. The stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $926.88 and a 12 month high of $1,563.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,458.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

