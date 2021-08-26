Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,129. The firm has a market cap of $449.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

