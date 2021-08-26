Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 548.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,641,000 after buying an additional 541,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

LLY traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.30. 37,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,742. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.91. The stock has a market cap of $251.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

