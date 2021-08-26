Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.0% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $25,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.43. 99,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,857. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.