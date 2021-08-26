Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 15,696 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 129.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 44.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 44,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,833,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $404.33. 10,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $437.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

