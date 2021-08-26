Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,304 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.38. 19,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,314. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $159.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

