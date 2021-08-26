Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,520 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after acquiring an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after acquiring an additional 401,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 78.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381,847 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.74. 10,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.73. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Argus increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

