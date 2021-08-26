Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 604 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,260. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.53. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

