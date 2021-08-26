Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $552.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $524.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

