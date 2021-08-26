Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 2.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $230.01. 813,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,882. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

