Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $392.50.
ILMN stock traded down $13.19 on Thursday, reaching $474.28. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,369. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
