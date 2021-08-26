Illuvium Price Tops $509.99 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Illuvium has a market cap of $323.76 million and approximately $29.45 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $509.99 or 0.01078951 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00120727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00153340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.33 or 1.00663878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.17 or 0.01032781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.45 or 0.06654571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

