ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0142

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 28.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $162,726.32 and approximately $108,584.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 107.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,441,673 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

