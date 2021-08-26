Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Up to $21.43

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.43, but opened at $22.58. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

IMGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

