Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

A number of research firms recently commented on IMUX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Immunic stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.35. 4,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 165.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 158.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

