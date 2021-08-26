Imperial Oil’s (IMO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$39.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.93.

Shares of IMO traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,842. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.39. The company has a market cap of C$24.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.96. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

