Incent Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $25.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Incent has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00051639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00121862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00154169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.20 or 0.99918235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.28 or 0.01021472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.94 or 0.06670505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

