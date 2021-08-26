Indexed Finance Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008345 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $226,267.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00121084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00154246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,874.03 or 0.99807290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.13 or 0.01024454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.19 or 0.06637327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.