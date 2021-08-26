IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

CDNS opened at $158.63 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $159.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $219,606.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at $15,135,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

