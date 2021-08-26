IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,335 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.46 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.