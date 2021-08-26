IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 580.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,736 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 809,870 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,574,000 after buying an additional 189,418 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,452,000 after buying an additional 7,762,653 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,045,000 after purchasing an additional 453,306 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,761,000 after purchasing an additional 287,981 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.22. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

