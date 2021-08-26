IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 39,653 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 842.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

