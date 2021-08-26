IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 4,531 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 436,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

