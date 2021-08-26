IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 175.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,359 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $229.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.66.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

