IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,361 shares of company stock worth $40,190,232. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

