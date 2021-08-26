IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,076,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,820 shares of company stock worth $28,968,480. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $676.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.