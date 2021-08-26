IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $444.52 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $450.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

