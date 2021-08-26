IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 9,508 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 692,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

